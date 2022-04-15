‘Hey, this is focus week!’: Twitter employees unhappy with Musk’s takeover offer

Billionaire Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter was ill-timed for the company’s employees, to say the least. They were in the middle of a “focus week”.

A “focus week” at Twitter entails the cancellation of non-essential meetings so employees have more time to complete projects, Fortune magazine reported.

As employees took day off on Monday and looked ahead to their week to focus, little did they know about Elon Musk’s impending announcement. The billionaire founder of Tesla and SpaceX revealed on April 14 that he had offered to buy the microblogging platform for $43 billion.

Musk claimed that the aim of his bid was to promote free speech on Twitter, adding that only he could unlock the platform’s “extraordinary potential".

Twitter was abuzz with employees’ (not-so-happy) reactions after Musk’s announcement. “I need another focus week,” said a Twitter engineer named Niket.

In response, one of his colleagues said: “Ugh yeah this one doesn’t count.”

"Hey this is a focus week at @Twitter, this is not helping," another employee tweeted in response to Musk's announcement.

A Twitter employee named Yannick Jones tweeted a GIF to sum up the situation.



Amid rapid developments at Twitter, Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal has asked employees to remain focused.

At a meeting after Musk's announcement, Agrawal assured Twitter employees that the company was not "held hostage" by Musk's offer, news agency Reuters reported.

Agrawal told Twitter staff that the company's board was reviewing Musk's offer.

"I have a strong point of view that people who are critical of our service, their voice is something that we must emphasize so that we can learn and get better," he said, according to Reuters.

(With inputs from Reuters)