Twitter employees say goodbyes ahead of mass layoffs: 'End of an amazing era'

After Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, employees of the social media giant were under a cloud of uncertainty about their future at the company. Now, the microblogging site has closed its offices and asked its staff to go back home as the company gears up to announce mass lay-offs.

Ahead of the life-altering decision, Twitter employees have started sharing their plight on the site with one employee saying that he has been logged out remotely from his office laptop.

“Looks like I’m unemployed y’all. Just got remotely logged out of my work laptop and removed from Slack. #OneTeam forever. Loved you all so much. So sad it had to end this way,” now former Senior Community Manager at Twitter Simon Balmain tweeted.

Payal Kamat, working for government partnerships and elections for Twitter, tweeted: “Almost cried when Amma said, 'I know you far too well. Nothing can beat you down and Pappa is with god protecting you no matter what"”.

Conversation Lead at Twitter Tina Gurnaney shared a still from the movie “Don’t Look Up” saying that it was the end of an era.

Parker Lyons, a senior financial analyst at Twitter, said: “By the way - layoffs aren’t funny. But Twitter is. Twitter is raw. Twitter is reactionary. Twitter is first. Twitter is real. This is the twitter that we built. I’m sorry or you’re welcome.”

An email to Twitter staff said that they will intimate employees by 9 a.m. Pacific time today about staff layoffs.

"If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home," Twitter said in the email on Thursday.

The email further said that those sacked will be notified about next steps on their personal emails while ones who won't be affected will also get an email about the same on their work ids.

Twitter offices have been temporarily shut and all badge access has been suspended in order "to help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data", Reuters reported.

Musk, the billionaire CEO of the company, has already axed top leadership and dissolved the board soon after he took over after a bitter legal feud that didn't go in his favour.

Since he joined, Musk has called for a more aggressive work ethic and asked for cost cuts that marred the open work culture in Twitter.