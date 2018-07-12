Tweeting in Indian languages might be helping politicians widen reach: Report

Tweeting in Indian languages might be helping India’s politicians to widen their reach, according to a report by the Economic and Political Weekly.

The report states that politicians who tweet in Hindi or other regional languages are more likely to be retweeted or ‘liked’ on Twitter than their counterparts who tweet in English.

The study aggregates over 274 politicians and political accounts on Twitter, the criteria being the politicians’ status as party leaders or having an official post in a particular party’s machinery. The study also takes into consideration the number of followers of a particular leader, typically 50,000 followers or more.

The study then applies the Twitter Application Programming Interface (API) to the accounts, mining tweets of each handle and the corresponding median retweet count generated for each account.

The findings of the study suggest that tweeting in regional languages has been the key to the growing popularity of leaders. Of the 15 most retweeted messages, or tweets in India, the study finds that 11 have been composed in Hindi.

The report also states that the language used by the politicians while tweeting does not indicate the language preferred by the politicians’ electoral constituents. According to the study, the language does however indicate the online audience of the particular politician.

The study finds that non-English tweets by politicians were getting ‘liked’ more, and notes a fairly consistent upward trend from mid-2015 onwards with regard to increase in ‘likes’ for tweets in languages other than English.

The study states that India’s Finance Minister during the UPA regime, P Chidambaram, tweeted the most in English, with 99.9 percent of his tweets being in English while Yogi Adityanath tweeted the least at 8 percent. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in English 73.7 percent of the times, more than Rahul Gandhi, 68 percent of whose tweets are in English.