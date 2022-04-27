Truth Social beats Twitter on Apple Store, says Elon Musk as looming question on Trump return lingers

Donald Trump has said he wouldn't return to Elon Musk-owned Twitter even if offered and would focus on Truth Social.

Former US President Donald Trump’s platform “Truth Social” is topping the charts on the Apple Store leaving behind popular social media giants Twitter and TikTok. This news was shared surprisingly by Elon Musk, who is the new owner of Twitter – a microblogging site that has been placed second on the list.

“Truth Social is currently beating Twitter & TikTok on the Apple Store,” Musk, 50, tweeted with a screenshot of the list.



Truth Social is currently beating Twitter & TikTok on the Apple Store pic.twitter.com/RxawVUAYKH

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2022

Twitter is at number 2, followed by LiveIn, BeReal, and TikTok at number 5. These rankings are for today, and may likely change soon.

The tweet comes amid a flurry of reports speculating Trump’s return to Twitter as Musk, a self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist” takes over the company.

Trump has however cleared the air and said he would not be returning to Twitter, where he had 89 million followers before he was booted, and would instead be focusing on Truth Social – a platform which has been mired in problems since its launch earlier this year.

"I am not going on Twitter. I am going to stay on Truth," Trump was quoted telling Fox News. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he'll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth."

Trump has also welcomed Musk’s takeover and added Twitter was not his competition.

"Truth Social will be a voice for me," Trump said. "And that's something nobody else can get."

On January 6, 2021, after the Capitol Riots, Donald Trump was banned from Twitter citing the risk of further incitement of violence.

Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has been seen by many as the first step to re-instate Trump of the influential platform. "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," the Tesla CEO announced after the $44 billion deal.

While Truth Social is marred with technical problems and has not made it to the national radar, it remains to be seen whether Trump will be back on Twitter even after his initial dismissal. He even plans to run for President again in 2024. Till then, the looming Donald Trump question remains, especially on the minds of Musk’s fierce critics.





