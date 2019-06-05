Trump prepared to talk to Iran but says always a chance of military action

"They were a terrorist nation number one in the world at that time and probably maybe are today," Trump told British television station ITV.
U.S. President Donald Trump said he was prepared to talk to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani but that there was always a chance of U.S. military action against the Islamic Republic.
"So Iran is a place that was extremely hostile when I first came into office," Trump told British television station ITV. "They were a terrorist nation number one in the world at that time and probably maybe are today."
When asked if he thought he would need to take military action, he said: "There's always a chance. Do I want to? No. I'd rather not. But there's always a chance."