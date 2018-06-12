Trump-Kim summit LIVE: Sanctions on North Korea will remain in effect, says US President

Live now
Jun 12, 2018 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
I trust Kim Jong Un, says US President Trump
China says sanctions relief on North Korea could be considered
China hopes for US-North Korea peace deal
Kim has great personality, is a smart negotiator: US President Donald Trump
BREAKING: Trump-Kim document commits US to 'security guarantees', eyes establishment of 'new US-DPRK relations', reports AFP.
The world will see a major change: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at joint signing
Trump, Kim to sign unspecified document shortly
Working lunch concludes
Meet Dr Yun-hyang Lee, Donald Trump's interpreter
Trump, Kim begin working lunch at summit
South Korean President says he 'hardly slept' in anticipation of Trump-Kim summit
Many in the world will think of this as a scene from a science fiction movie: Kim Jong Un
Body language experts try to decipher Trump and Kim
At a glance: Handshake, smiles and optimism at historic summit
I got a call saying Trump was proud of me: Dennis Rodman
Who's in the crucial meeting room?
Dollar rises, stocks inch up
Kim's paranoia over security: Leader ditches official plane, packs own toilet
US President Donald Trump optimistic after meeting
Will have excellent relationship with North Korea: US President Donald Trump
Only translators allowed inside core meet between Trump, Kim
Here's what South Korea has to say
Dollar at three-week high, but Asian stocks cautious as Trump and Kim meet
Oil steady as Trump, Kim launch summit in Singapore
Trump says will have 'terrific relationship' with North Korea
Trump, Kim share historic handshake
US offers 'unique' security guarantees to North Korea if it accepts complete denuclearisation
Two Indian-origin ministers in Singapore play key role in facilitating Trump-Kim summit
Trump-Kim meeting attracts 3,000 journalists
JUST IN: "I think this meeting was good for United States as it was for North Korea. Only a person who hates Donald Trump would say that I have agreed to make a big commitment. Yes, it was a big commitment to meet Kim. But, it was good for us," says US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump said he does indeed "trust" North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. "I do," he said when asked by CNN's Jim Acosta if he trusts Kim. "I do. I think he wants to get it done."
Hope Korean War will finally end: Trump
US President Donald Trump said he hopes the Korean War will finally end, more than 70 years after it began. The leaders of North and South Korea pledged to bring a formal end to the Korean War at another summit in April, he tells reporters
LATEST: Trump says verification of denuclearization was discussed with Kim and that a verification team will involve Americans and international officials.
JUST IN: "Today is the beginning of an arduous process. Our eyes are wide open, but peace is always worth the effort, especially in this case," says US President Trump
JUST IN: US President Donald Trump says North Korea's Kim Jong Un is committed to destroying missile engine test site. "We signed a very comprehensive document today and I think when he (Kim Jong Un) lands in North Korea he will start the process soon," he adds.
JUST IN: "Kim Jong Un has the chance to cease a better future for his country. Anyone can make war but only the most courageous can make peace," says US President Trump
BREAKING: "I want to thank Singapore for hosting the summit so successfully," Trump says
BREAKING: US President Donald Trump addresses press conference. He says, "It's an honour to address the world after a historic summit."
Full text of Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's joint statement
Joint Statement of President Donald J. Trump of the United States of America and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea at the Singapore Summit.
President Donald J. Trump of the United States of America and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) held a first, historic summit in Singapore on June 12, 2018.
President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un conducted a comprehensive, in-depth, and sincere exchange of opinions on the issues related to the establishment of new US-DPRK relations and the building of a lasting and robust peace regime on the Korean Peninsula. President Trump committed to provide security guarantees to the DPRK, and Chairman Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
Read full text here.
China says sanctions relief on North Korea could be considered
China's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said sanctions relief could be considered for North Korea, after US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a "comprehensive" document aimed at denuclearisation.
Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.
China hopes for US-North Korea peace deal
China hopes the United States and North Korea can reach agreement on a peace deal, the Chinese government’s top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said on Tuesday, as the two countries leaders met in Singapore.
Speaking before US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a “comprehensive” document following a historic summit in Singapore, Wang said China welcomed their talks and supported them. “We hope that the two countries’ highest leaders can dispel interference, establish mutual trust, overcome difficulties and can reach a basic consensus on promoting and achieving the denuclearization of the peninsula and promoting and establishing a peace mechanism for the peninsula,” Wang told reporters.
Lasting peace has obvious benefits for China, especially in bolstering the development of its rust-belt and landlocked northeast which borders North Korea and would suffer in the even of conflict.
Beijing has key strategic interests when it comes to North Korea, and has long feared that a collapse of its isolated neighbor could push waves of refugees into northeastern China, or that nuclear war on the Korean peninsula could contaminate swathes of the country.
North Korea also serves as a valuable buffer state between China and US forces in South Korea.
Trump, Kim agree to work towards denuclearisation
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
The document signed by the leaders at their historic summit Tuesday also says they will join efforts "to build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula. The White House has yet to release the document's text. But it was photographed by the news media during a signing ceremony.
The document lays out four broad commitments. It says the sides "commit to establish new US-DPRK relations in accordance with the desire of the peoples of the two countries for peace and prosperity."
And it says they will commit to recovering the remains of prisoners of war and those missing in action.
Kim has great personality, is a smart negotiator: US President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summit.
Trump was asked by reporters in Singapore during his final appearance with Kim on Tuesday what surprised him most during their meetings. Trump said Kim has a "great personality" and is "very smart. Good combination." He also said he learned Kim is "a very talented man" and "loves his country very much."
He wrapped up the summit by saying the two had "a terrific day" and "learned a lot about each other and about our countries."
Trump added that he expected they'll meet again many times.
US President Donald Trump waves as North Korea leader Kim Jong Un leaves after their meetings at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island. Image courtesy: AP
Sensex, Nifty rise in line with broader Asia; Trump, Kim raise hopes
Indian shares rose on Tuesday, in line with broader Asia, after US President Donald Trump said a summit meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un had made "a lot of progress", leading to the joint signing of a landmark deal to end the nuclear standoff on the Korean peninsula.
Asked by reporters how the historic talks were going, Trump said: "A lot of progress - really very positive. I think better than anybody could have expected. Top of the line, very good. We're going now for a signing."
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.16 percent.
"The market is consolidating ahead of events and we are seeing sectoral rotation," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.
Sentiment was a bit cautious before the release of May retail inflation data. Retail inflation is expected to have risen to a four-month high last month due to a surge in oil prices, a Reuters poll of economists showed. "The street has already discounted inflation at 4.8-4.9 percent. If the number comes in at 5 percent or above, then we will probably see some sell-off," Jasani added.
The broader NSE Nifty was up 0.40 percent at 10,829.80 as of 0610 GMT, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was 0.44 percent higher at 35,640.66. Both indexes were on track for a second consecutive session of gains.
BREAKING: Kim commits to 'complete denuclearisation of Korean Peninsula' in joint text, reports AFP.
The world will see a major change: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at joint signing
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed what Trump says is a "very important" and "pretty comprehensive" document. But Trump refused to tell reporters what the declaration says. The document is set to be handed out later.
As the leaders wrapped up their historic summit in Singapore, Trump said he and Kim "have developed a very special bond" during their day together. And he says, "Both sides are going to be impressed with the result."
Kim told reporters that "the world will see a major change," though it's unclear how.
The summit marked the first between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader.
US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un sign documents that acknowledge the progress of the talks and pledge to keep momentum going, after their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore. Image Courtesy: Reuters
BREAKING: North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un declares that "the world will see a major change" and he and Trump "decided to leave the past behind" as they sign the document.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump says he 'absolutely' would invite Kim to the White House.