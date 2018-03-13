Trump decided to remove Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, CIA's Mike Pompeo to take over

US President Donald Trump tweeted early on Tuesday morning that Rex Tillerson will no longer be the Secretary of State. His tweet stated that CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace Tillerson, while Gina Haspel (his deputy) would become the first female Director of the CIA.



Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

Soon after The Washington Post reported the news, Trump confirmed the news on social media.

However, according to an Associated Press report, Trump claimed that he himself made the decision to oust Tillerson and that the 65-year-old would "be much happier now."

Since taking charge in 2017, the former Exxon Mobil boss had publicly dismissed the president’s point of view on various issues and the two have had clashes on numerous domestic and international policies.

So much so that Tillerson distanced himself from Trump over the latter’s response to clashes at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In October 2017, Trump tweeted that Tillerson was "wasting his time" negotiating with North Korea over its nuclear and missile programmes.

He had said, "Save your energy, Rex, we'll do what has to be done!"

At the time it was reported that the secretary of state had considered resigning from the post, but was stopped from doing so.

On Tuesday, Trump thanked Tillerson for his services in the tweet.