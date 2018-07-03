App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 10:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

Trump administration misses deadline on H4 notification

The Department of Homeland Security had informed a US court in March that it was working to issue a Notice of Proposed Rule Making in June this year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Trump administration has failed to meet its deadline for the second time this year to issue a notification with regard to its decision on terminating work authorisation of H4 visa users, who are spouses of H-1B visa holders.

The Department of Homeland Security had informed a US court in March that it was working to issue a Notice of Proposed Rule Making in June this year. At the end of the month of June, the DHS did not give any explanation for not issuing the NPRM, which would have formally kicked off the process to terminate the Obama-era decision to provide work authorisation to spouses of H-1B visa holders.

"I have no updates to provide at this time," a DHS official told PTI, noting that he can't speculate on when a decision would be made.

Multiple times this year, as late as early June, the DHS had insisted that there was no change in its plans to rescind the Obama-era rule of providing authorization to certain categories of H-4 visas holders. Indian women spouses of H-1B visa holders have been beneficiaries of this provision which the Trump administration now wants to reverse.

related news

The DHS had also missed a similar deadline in February when it told a federal court, which was hearing a litigation in this regard, that it anticipated submitting to the Office of Management and Budget for review and clearance the proposed rule in time for publication in June 2018.

The United States district court of Columbia is hearing an ongoing petition by Save Jobs USA which has filed a lawsuit against the decision of the previous Obama administration to give work authorisation to the spouses of H-1B visa workers whose green card applications have been approved.

Meanwhile two research scholars in a study paper said "the unpredictability of these impending changes" to American visa restrictions would not only cause financial strain, but was already also causing psychological burden on families, particularly the spouses of expatriates in these families.

"Furthermore, cancelling work permits of spouses could negatively affect business operations for major IT companies," Pooja B Vijayakumar, a doctoral student at the Kemmy Business School, Limerick, Ireland, and Dr Christopher J  L Cunningham from the University of Tennessee, at Chattanooga, said.

"If the current American presidential administration goes ahead with the plan to cancel work permits for spouses of expatriates, IT organisations and businesses will have to come up with an action plan to support spouses to prevent or at least minimise turnover of critical members of their highly talented IT workforces," the research paper said.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 10:20 am

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.