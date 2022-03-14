TRS' warning to Army may turn a shot in the arm for BJP in Telangana

Telangana IT Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao addressing the State Legislative Assembly on March 12. (Image credit: ANI)

The warning of the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s son and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to cut the power and water supply to the Cantonment area controlled by the Indian Army in Secunderabad may turn a shot in the arm for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), political analysts say. The warning could help the saffron party reap political dividends, they opined.

Even as the BJP’s Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay heavily came down on the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) top leadership and questioned their patriotism, analysts view that the saffron brigade will now get fresh weaponry to consolidate their political gains in the state.

Responding to the issue of the Army officials frequently closing down the roads of Cantonment for the civilian movements, minister KT Rama Rao, the TRS party’s working president and a person touted as the chief minister-in-waiting, warned the Army from the floor of Legislative Assembly on March 12.

Political analysts view that the BJP with its traditional cadre base in Telangana in general and Hyderabad in particular and having consolidated its voting percentage to 20 percent in 2019 polls from 4 percent in 2014 under the leadership of hard-core Hindu leader Bandi Sanjay would now strive to gain more by branding the Telangana chief minister’s family as ‘anti-nationals’.

Sanjay on Sunday evening, after watching the movie ‘Kashmir Files’, termed the warning of KT Rama Rao to the Army as an act of treason and demanded an apology to the Indian Army for such ‘anti-national’ comments.

Political analyst Manchala Srinivasa Rao views the comments of KT Rama Rao, given his stature as the party’s senior leader, as a political slip-up that gives a fresh armoury to the BJP that has been striving to cash in on any opportunity to arouse religious and patriotic sentiments. “The BJP leadership has already succeeded significantly in its attempts to polarise the voters on a religious basis and will now attempt to cash in on the comment by arousing sentiments around patriotism.”

After winning 4 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections by improving voting percentage, the BJP recorded substantial gains in the polls for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation by emerging as the second largest party after the ruling TRS by winning 48 of 150 seats. The saffron party also wrested two prestigious legislative assemblies in the bypolls from the ruling TRS during the last couple of years.

Prof K Nageshwar, a political analyst and former independent member of Legislative Council, termed the comments of KT Rama Rao as ‘unwarranted’ though they primarily emanate from the civilians’ anger against the authorities of Cantonment for frequent closure of roads, affecting the movement of civilians.

“The BJP is known for its massive propaganda machinery with spin-doctors who could attempt at turning the comments of KT Rama Rao into a national security narrative,” said Nageshwar, adding that “How far the BJP succeeds in reaping political gains out of this controversy will depend on how successfully the ruling TRS takes to the large masses the constraints the civilians in and around the Cantonment areas of Secunderabad were facing with the decisions of the Cantonment authorities to frequently shut down roads for civilian use.”

Union Tourism Minister and senior Telangana BJP leader G Kishan Reddy accused the ruling TRS of having “a history of insulting our Armed forces.” Reddy tweeted: “CM KCR mocked Indian Armed forces saying they ran away against China. KCR & a TRS MLA asked for proofs for surgical strikes. Now KTR is threatening armed forces saying he won’t give them power and water.”

Political commentator Telakapalli Ravi viewed that “KT Rama Rao should have been a little more cautious in comments in these days of hyper-nationalism being espoused by the BJP.” The civic amenities issue in the Cantonment area of Secunderabad should be looked at from a humanitarian angle and the BJP and the Centre should resolve the issue amicably instead of seeking electoral dividends, he said. “I don’t think Telangana people or polity will so easily get swayed or polarised to take it as an issue of patriotism versus regionalism.”