Trouble for Mehbooba Mufti as dissent within PDP continues: Report

A month after People's Democratic Party (PDP) parliamentarian Muzaffar Baig threatened to quit the party over PDP's decision to boycott the civic body and panchayat elections, tension within the party continues.

According to a report by The Indian Express, party leaders have been questioning the 'style of functioning' of party president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

The report states that dissent within the party started after five senior members of PDP quit in quick succession, taking the number of members quitting the party to at least seven since the PDP-BJP government fell in June.

Party leaders have questioned the role of Naeem Akhtar, a former minister, in the party who is known to be close to Mufti. The MLAs who quit had spoken out against Akhtar.

A party leader told the newspaper that "there are differences in the party" due to several reasons, such as Mufti's "style of functioning" and the "way she has been leading arrogantly".

"I wouldn’t say that PDP is heading for another split, but there are issues that need immediate attention," another senior leader told the newspaper, adding that Mufti has been asked to resolve the issue immediately.

According to the report, the leaders who have been dissenting against Mufti are waiting for the party to take action before deciding on future action.