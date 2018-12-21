App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Dec 21, 2018 06:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trouble for Mehbooba Mufti as dissent within PDP continues: Report

A party leader said "there are differences in the party" due to several reasons, such as Mufti's "style of functioning" and the "way she has been leading arrogantly"

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A month after People's Democratic Party (PDP) parliamentarian Muzaffar Baig threatened to quit the party over PDP's decision to boycott the civic body and panchayat elections, tension within the party continues.

According to a report by The Indian Express, party leaders have been questioning the 'style of functioning' of party president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

The report states that dissent within the party started after five senior members of PDP quit in quick succession, taking the number of members quitting the party to at least seven since the PDP-BJP government fell in June.

Party leaders have questioned the role of Naeem Akhtar, a former minister, in the party who is known to be close to Mufti. The MLAs who quit had spoken out against Akhtar.

related news

A party leader told the newspaper that "there are differences in the party" due to several reasons, such as Mufti's "style of functioning" and the "way she has been leading arrogantly".

"I wouldn’t say that PDP is heading for another split, but there are issues that need immediate attention," another senior leader told the newspaper, adding that Mufti has been asked to resolve the issue immediately.

According to the report, the leaders who have been dissenting against Mufti are waiting for the party to take action before deciding on future action.
First Published on Dec 21, 2018 06:47 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.