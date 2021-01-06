MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Trouble for Congress in Bihar? Former legislator says 11 of the 19 MLAs could leave party soon

The Congress, which contested last year’s Bihar assembly elections as a constituent of the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, could win only 19 of the 70 seats it contested.

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2021 / 04:48 PM IST
Bharat Singh, former Congress MLA (ANI)

Bharat Singh, former Congress MLA (ANI)

Senior Bihar Congress leader Bharat Singh has said at least 11 MLAs from the party could soon defect to the Janata Dal (United).

The former MLA alleged these MLAs joined the Congress before the elections by paying money and were denied tickets by the JD(U).

"The 11 MLAs who could leave the Congress are guided by state president Madan Mohan Jha, Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh and senior leader Sadanand Singh,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Singh said he was opposed to the idea of contesting elections in an alliance with the Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The development comes a day after the Congress relieved senior leader Shaktisinh Gohil from his duties as the party's Bihar in-charge and appointed Bhakta Charan Das in his place. Gohil, who had been the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Bihar for close to three years, had asked the party high command to relieve him from the post at the earliest.

Close

The Congress, which contested last year’s Bihar assembly elections as a constituent of the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, could win only 19 of the 70 seats it contested. The RJD won 75 and the Left got 16 seats in the 110 seats bagged by the Mahagathbandhan.

In the elections to 243 assembly constituencies, the NDA secured a majority of 125 seats with the BJP bagging 74 constituencies and the JD(U) 43.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bihar #Bihar Elections Results #Congress #Current Affairs #India #JDU #MGB #RJD
first published: Jan 6, 2021 04:48 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Smart ways to manage your money in 2021

Simply Save | Smart ways to manage your money in 2021

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.