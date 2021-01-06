Trouble for Congress in Bihar? Former legislator says 11 of the 19 MLAs could leave party soon

Bharat Singh, former Congress MLA (ANI)

Senior Bihar Congress leader Bharat Singh has said at least 11 MLAs from the party could soon defect to the Janata Dal (United).

The former MLA alleged these MLAs joined the Congress before the elections by paying money and were denied tickets by the JD(U).

"The 11 MLAs who could leave the Congress are guided by state president Madan Mohan Jha, Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh and senior leader Sadanand Singh,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Singh said he was opposed to the idea of contesting elections in an alliance with the Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The development comes a day after the Congress relieved senior leader Shaktisinh Gohil from his duties as the party's Bihar in-charge and appointed Bhakta Charan Das in his place. Gohil, who had been the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Bihar for close to three years, had asked the party high command to relieve him from the post at the earliest.

The Congress, which contested last year’s Bihar assembly elections as a constituent of the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, could win only 19 of the 70 seats it contested. The RJD won 75 and the Left got 16 seats in the 110 seats bagged by the Mahagathbandhan.

In the elections to 243 assembly constituencies, the NDA secured a majority of 125 seats with the BJP bagging 74 constituencies and the JD(U) 43.