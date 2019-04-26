Tripura CM Biplab Deb accused of domestic violence by wife

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has been accused of domestic violence by his wife, CNN-News18 reported.

The CM's wife, Niti, has filed for divorce in the Tiz Hazari court of New Delhi alleging harassment and domestic violence.

Deb was sworn in as the chief minister of Tripura in 2018 and is known to be a motormouth.

In April 2018, Deb stirred nationwide controversy by claiming that internet and satellite existed since the Mahabharata era. He also made controversial remarks on the Civil Service Examination, stating that only civil engineers should sit for civil service exams.

In another incident, he said international beauty pageants were a farce, and claimed that the decision to award Miss World and Miss Universe titles to Indian women for five years in a row was market-driven rather than based on the beauty of the participants.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)