3.8 magnitude earthquake in Haryana’s Jhajjar, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck Haryana's Jhajjar district, following which mild tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on September 9. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the earthquake struck at 4.37 pm at a depth of 10 km.



Earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale, epicentered at Haryana's Jhajjar, occurred at 4:37 pm today. https://t.co/brvLbCmtJ7

— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2018



There was #earthquake I just felt it in Mahavir Enclave Delhi.

— Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) September 9, 2018

While the tremors lasted for a few seconds in the national capital, many people took to Twitter to raise their concerns. No loss of life or damage to property has been reported, thus far.

Was there a tremor a few seconds ago in Delhi? I felt it. #earthquake— Sudhanshu S. Singh (@sssingh21) September 9, 2018



#earthquake I felt n earthquake few minutes back in Gurugram. Did someone else feel it?

— atindra singh (@atindrapratap) September 9, 2018

The news follows the 6.7 magnitude earthquake that caused multiple landslides in Atsuma, Japan. The death toll in Japan is 37.