3.8 magnitude earthquake in Haryana’s Jhajjar, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

While the tremors lasted only a few seconds, many people in the national capital took to Twitter to raise their concern. No loss of life or damage to property has been reported.
A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck Haryana's Jhajjar district, following which mild tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on September 9. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the earthquake struck at 4.37 pm at a depth of 10 km.While the tremors lasted for a few seconds in the national capital, many people took to Twitter to raise their concerns. No loss of life or damage to property has been reported, thus far.
Earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale, epicentered at Haryana's Jhajjar, occurred at 4:37 pm today. https://t.co/brvLbCmtJ7
— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2018
There was #earthquake I just felt it in Mahavir Enclave Delhi.
— Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) September 9, 2018
Was there a tremor a few seconds ago in Delhi? I felt it. #earthquake— Sudhanshu S. Singh (@sssingh21) September 9, 2018
The news follows the 6.7 magnitude earthquake that caused multiple landslides in Atsuma, Japan. The death toll in Japan is 37.
#earthquake I felt n earthquake few minutes back in Gurugram. Did someone else feel it?
— atindra singh (@atindrapratap) September 9, 2018