Last Updated : Sep 09, 2018 06:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3.8 magnitude earthquake in Haryana’s Jhajjar, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

While the tremors lasted only a few seconds, many people in the national capital took to Twitter to raise their concern. No loss of life or damage to property has been reported.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck Haryana's Jhajjar district, following which mild tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on September 9. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the earthquake struck at 4.37 pm at a depth of 10 km.

While the tremors lasted for a few seconds in the national capital, many people took to Twitter to raise their concerns. No loss of life or damage to property has been reported, thus far.



 


 
The news follows the 6.7 magnitude earthquake that caused multiple landslides in Atsuma, Japan. The death toll in Japan is 37.
First Published on Sep 9, 2018 05:29 pm

tags #Delhi #earthquake #India

