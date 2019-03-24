App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2019 08:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Treatment meted out to LK Advani 'shameful', people will give befitting reply: Shatrughan Sinha

Advani, 91, has served as Union home minister and deputy prime minister. He was also the national president of the BJP more than once.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, the sitting BJP MP from Patna Sahib who has been denied a ticket by the party this time, has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of treating party patriarch L K Advani in a "painful" and "shameful" manner.

In a series of tweets on March 23, Sinha claimed that the BJP's decision to not give ticket to Advani, the sitting MP from Gandhinagar, and to field party president Amit Shah from the seat "has not gone down well" with many people.

"Sirji... it is worrisome, painful and according to some even shameful... that which your people have done was the most expected and awaited... orchestrating the departure of a most respected friend, philosopher, guide, father figure and ultimate leader of the party, Shri L K Advani from the political arena/election," Sinha tweeted.

Advani, 91, has served as Union home minister and deputy prime minister. He was also the national president of the BJP more than once. He is often credited with helping the party create a national footprint within a decade of its formation through active participation in the Ayodhya movement.

related news

In another tweet, Sinha deplored "the replacement of Mr Advani by none other than the man who is also the president of the party and whose image or personality is no match nor even a patch on him".

"This has been done intentionally and deliberately and not gone down well with the people of the country," the rebel BJP leader claimed.

"No one can approve of such a treatment to a father figure. What you and your people have done to me is still tolerable. I am able and capable of answering your people back in the same coin. Remember Newton's third law, every action has an equal and opposite reaction," Sinha, who has been a vocal critic of the BJP, said.

Once considered a hardliner, Advani's decline began after he fell out of favour with the BJP's parent body, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) following his appreciation of "secular" personality of Pakistan founder Mohd Ali Jinnah in 2005.

His standing within the party diminished further after he fell out with Modi, whom he had mentored. Advani had also backed Modi when the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee wanted him gone as Gujarat chief minister in the aftermath of 2002 Godhra riots.

Sinha said the party's decision to deny ticket to Advani "smacks of ingratitude".

"Nonetheless, people are watching at this hour to give a befitting reply for all this that is being done by the one man show and two men army," he said, taking a swipe at Modi and Shah.

Responding to Sinha, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi also took to Twitter to offer "free" and "friendly" advice to his party colleague on Sunday.

He said Sinha would do well to "leave the electoral battle and join the Yashwant club", referring to the former Union minister who had been critical of the current BJP leadership and quit the party last year to concentrate on activism.

"Patna Sahib has five assembly segments, all held by the BJP, and you may struggle to even find a polling agent," the Bihar deputy chief minister said, referring to the possibility of Sinha seeking re-election as a nominee of the Opposition alliance in the state.
First Published on Mar 24, 2019 08:39 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

In Pics, IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH, Match 2

Treatment Meted Out to Advani 'Shameful', People will Give Befitting R ...

In Chhattisgarh, Congress to Aims to Sweep Tribal Seats to Halt BJP

As Focus Shifts on 'Jitin vs Rajnath' Battle, Here's Why Priyanka Gand ...

Man Strangulates Wife After She Refuses to Prepare Snacks and Tea, Arr ...

American Airlines Extends Boeing 737 MAX Flight Cancellations Through ...

IPL 2019 | Twitter Goes Berserk After Russell Thrashes SRH

India Sends Official Note to Pakistan on Kidnapping, Forced Conversion ...

IPL 2019 | Russell Powers Knight Riders Home

Monetary Policy Committee to meet six times during 2019-20, says RBI

Government exceeds disinvestment target in FY19

Congress party struggles to build alliance, giving PM Modi an edge

RBI to come up with mobile app to help visually impaired identify curr ...

RBI again defers Ind AS implementation by banks

All that you need to know about Mutual Funds this week

How reliable are mutual fund ratings

Pre-election stock market rally on Narendra Modi election 2019 win, sa ...

Gold prices steady below three-week high as stock markets rise

Lok Sabha polls: Congress urging Rahul Gandhi to contest from two seat ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

US-backed forces declare victory over Islamic State in Syria after fre ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Meghna Gulzar's Best Director win for Raazi prov ...

Sebi seeks greater powers to inspect books of listed companies to thwa ...

Apple may unveil its Netflix-like gaming subscription service at 25 Ma ...

Drought in Rajasthan: Migrants live on fringes as exodus to southern, ...

As Sahitya Akademi embraces e-books, sales on Amazon, is it ready to a ...

Miami Open: Naomi Osaka’s stint as World No 1 has stopped being fun, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.