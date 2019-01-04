App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jan 04, 2019 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Treasury security more important for Congress than national security: Nirmala Sitharaman

The defense minister said that the first Rafale aircraft will be delivered in September 2019 while the 36th aircraft will be delivered in 2022, according to the agreement.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Moneycontrol News 

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tore into the Congress' attack on the government regarding the Rafale issue in Parliament on January 4, accusing the party of shedding crocodile tears for Hindustan Aeronautical Limited (HAL) while it could not add a single aircraft during its 10-year tenure.

"There is an HAL unit in Amethi, led by senior MP Mallikarjun… but Rahul Gandhi stands opposite HAL unit in Bengaluru and says Rafale is your right," Sitharaman said, adding that the first Rafale aircraft will be delivered in September 2019 while the 36th aircraft will be delivered in 2022, according to the agreement.

"The delivery of 36th aircraft was advanced by five months... the process did not run for 10 years," Sitharaman said in a jibe at Congress.

related news

"On 6th February 2014, the then Raksha Mantri said we cannot buy (the aircraft), and asked where is the money? I want to ask... what money? Which money? I want to ask because the Raksha Mantri prepares a detailed schedule… as to how the payments should be made as to how the agreement is signed," Sitharaman said, adding that the Congress did not intend to buy the aircraft "until something else was done".

"The deal did not suit you... the deal did not give you money. When I raised this question, I raise it because the Congress party should now stand not to ask questions, but to reply to what I am asking," Sitharaman said.

"There is a difference between defence dealings and dealing in defence. We deal with national security as a priority and we deal in defence," Sitharaman said, adding that for the Congress, treasury security was a priority, not national security.

"I allege, even as I am answering each one of their questions, and I charge that they did not intend on buying (the aircraft). They kept the process going. Their treasury security was more important than national security," the defence minister said.
Disclaimer: Reliance Defence has denied any wrongdoing in the Rafale deal.
First Published on Jan 4, 2019 03:07 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.