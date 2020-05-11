Travelling on special passenger trains starting May 12? Bring your own food and blankets

Those travelling on the special passenger trains being started by the Indian Railways from May 12 will have to carry their own food, blankets and bedsheets from home, The Indian Express has reported.

These trains, the booking for which will start at 4 pm today on the IRCTC website, are modeled along the lines of Rajdhani Express. However, these trains will not have the facilities that come along with the usual Rajdhanis. According to the newspaper, while pre-packed snacks and biscuits will be available, they will only be sold to those who need them.

According to the report, the only identical factors between these trains and normal Rajdhanis is the fare, the speed and the route.

According to the report, the pillows and bedsheets will not be provided due to lack of labour and resources. This is also being done in order to avoid the risk of infection. Unavailability of contract labourers will also mean that the toilets would not be cleaned by the limited staff travelling on the train, according to the report.

While the Railways has said the trains will be carried with full capacity and not with two-third capacity— like it was for the migrant special Shramik trains — waiting lists are not being allowed to ensure that the number of passengers is equal to the number of berths.

The Railways had on May 10 said the special trains will operate from New Delhi station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

"It will be mandatory for the passengers to wear face masks and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train," the government had said.