Transgender students to get seat reservation in colleges, universities in Kerala

Transgender students will now get the reservation in universities and affiliated colleges in Kerala.

The state government has issued an order reserving two additional seats exclusively for TG members in all courses in universities and affiliated arts and science colleges in the state.

The admission of TGs in the reserved seats would be subject to the fulfilment of qualification, the order issued by the Higher Education Department said.

The objective of the move is to provide the marginalised group better opportunities for higher education and bring them to the forefront of society, official sources said.

The order is based on a recommendation of the Social Justice Department.

"Due to societal issues, these students often have to discontinue their studies or join other academic institutions after an academic year or after the admission process is closed," the order said.

The CPI(M)-led LDF government had recently decided to provide shelter homes for TGs who would join the continuing education programme of the state Literacy Mission.

A recent survey conducted by the Mission has found that around 50 per cent members of the transgender community survive on a monthly income of Rs 1,000 or less.

While 28.53 percent of the surveyed had a monthly income between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000, 19.46 percent earned between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 a month.

A total of 20.35 percent of TGs surveyed were unemployed, and over 30 percent were engaged in some form of self-employment, according to the survey.