App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 03:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Transgender students to get seat reservation in colleges, universities in Kerala

The state government has issued an order reserving two additional seats exclusively for TG members in all courses in universities and affiliated arts and science colleges in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Transgender students will now get the reservation in universities and affiliated colleges in Kerala.

The state government has issued an order reserving two additional seats exclusively for TG members in all courses in universities and affiliated arts and science colleges in the state.

The admission of TGs in the reserved seats would be subject to the fulfilment of qualification, the order issued by the Higher Education Department said.

The objective of the move is to provide the marginalised group better opportunities for higher education and bring them to the forefront of society, official sources said.

related news

The order is based on a recommendation of the Social Justice Department.

"Due to societal issues, these students often have to discontinue their studies or join other academic institutions after an academic year or after the admission process is closed," the order said.

The CPI(M)-led LDF government had recently decided to provide shelter homes for TGs who would join the continuing education programme of the state Literacy Mission.

A recent survey conducted by the Mission has found that around 50 per cent members of the transgender community survive on a monthly income of Rs 1,000 or less.

While 28.53 percent of the surveyed had a monthly income between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000, 19.46 percent earned between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 a month.

A total of 20.35 percent of TGs surveyed were unemployed, and over 30 percent were engaged in some form of self-employment, according to the survey.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 03:52 pm

tags #Higher Education Department #Kerala #Literacy Mission #transgender

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.