Traffic to remain affected in Old, central Delhi on January 9-10 due to Urs-e-Mubarak

Jan 08, 2023 / 08:17 PM IST

Traffic restrictions were made on Sunday from 1 pm across places in central Delhi during the procession.

The Delhi Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory informing commuters about alternate routes they may have to take due to the 811th Urs-e-Mubarak of Sufi Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer Sharif.

The three-day-long event began on Sunday, affecting traffic in central and southern parts. Ankit Kumar, a commuter, said, ''Traffic was slow near Hyatt Regency towards AIIMS. However, I took an alternate route to reach my destination.'' Another commuter, Vishesh Singh, said he was faced with a heavy traffic on the Outer Ring Road near Bhairon Marg, because of the closing of Pragati Maidan tunnel. ''The tunnel is shut on every Sunday due to which traffic crawls on the Outer Ring Road even on the weekend.'' Traffic will be affected on Monday and Tuesday as well with the opening of most offices.

Police said the traffic on these two days will be affected on several stretches such as Jama Masjid Chowk, Matia Mahal-Chitli Qabar, Tiraha Bairam Khan, Delhi Gate, ITO, Pragati Maidan, Matka Shah Baba, Purana Quila, Sunder Nagar, Oberoi Hotel, and Dargah Hazarat Nizamuddin.

Matia Mahal Road, Netaji Subhash Marg, Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg, ITO Crossing, W-point, Ring Road Bhairon Road Junction, Mathura Road, Shershah Road-Mathura Road Junction, Subramania Bharti Marg-Mathura Road Junction, and Mathura Road from DPS School towards Neela Gumbad, saw diversions and other restrictions while the procession was taken out, according to police.