Trade war with US could impede China's attempt to rein in debt

Donald Trump’s decision to mount a trade war could possibly impact China’s efforts at truncating its pile of bad loans. Chinese debt has ballooned to over 300 percent of its GDP while domestic consumption even while exports have both grown in tandem over the past decade. While China has consistently been an outlier to the trend of tepid growth registered elsewhere in the world in the past few years, the highly leveraged nature of its economy puts it at risk of a regression to the mean in the face of adversarial circumstances.

McKinsey reckons that Chinese debt quadrupled between 2007 and 2014, a third of the $57 trillion debt added globally during that period. While China’s national debt is by no means the highest in the world, the export-driven nature of its economy exposes its debt burden to the vagaries of the market.

China’s debt-to-GDP ratio is in the same ballpark as the United States, Australia, Italy and Germany, while its per capita income is still in the bracket of middle income countries. A report published by researchers at the Mercator Institute for China Studies reckons that China’s debt-to-GDP is as high as 328 percent, at $38.7 trillion. This would mean that Chinese debt is 1520 percent the cumulative GPD of Africa.

With Donald Trump ringing the bugle for the first round of tariffs on Chinese goods, the impact on exports will be substantial. Total exports to the United States amounted to $506 billion in 2017, while trade in the reverse direction amounted to only $130 billion. Domestic consumption in China remains robust, but this should be seen in conjunction with numbers for household debt. McKinsey’s report on China titled ‘Debt and (not much) deleveraging’ found that household debt accounted for 38 percent of the country’s 282 percent debt-to-GDP in 2014.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised its earlier estimate which pegged Chinese GDP growth for 2018 to 6.1 percent from 6.6 percent after taking into consideration the negative impact of a full-fledged trade war. Even without a trade war to deal with, China’s banking sector has enough on its hands. Lai Xiaoming, the chairman of China Huarong Asset Management, one of the country's biggest asset management firms, told a Chinese news outlet that the total volume of non-performing loans could touch a record $476 billion by 2020.

The risk of non-payment will be exacerbated by a restraint in trade, adding to the stress in the country’s financial system. Another dimension to the debt bubble is China’s borrowings for investment projects, both domestically, and also in places such as Africa and Central Asia where it aims to develop strategic outposts. China’s GDP growth vacillated between 9.5 percent and 10.5 percent between 2008 and 2011, in the aftermath of the global financial crisis. Infrastructure projects developed on credit have borne fruit in the intervening years, but the years of exponential expansion have now resulted in a huge debt burden that is squeezing liquidity in the banking system.

Peter Pauly, an economics professor at Toronto's Rotman School of Management, believes that the lending disclosures made by banks represent only the tip of China’s bad loans iceberg. He told CNBC that China’s Communist Party has not overseen the banking sector with due diligence, leading to the entrenchment of a shadowing banking system where capital changes hands without regulation.

Pauly is of the opinion that the shadow banking industry in China could be worth $20 million. In comparison, the household net worth of American families declined by nearly $13 trillion after the subprime mortgage crisis led to an erosion in wealth. Non-banking institutions have also financed infrastructure projects in mining, manufacturing, and other capital-intensive sectors. Cross-holding is also rife with many registered banks lending to these non-banking entities, according to the McKinsey report.

Local governments too have been beneficiaries of the banking system’s generosity in disbursing loans. The South China Morning Post reported that China’s Finance Ministry released a statement saying that the total outstanding local government debt was 16.6 trillion yuan (US$2.5 trillion) at the end of November 2017 – roughly the same as India’s GDP.

Local government bonds accounted for 80 percent of the total kitty of outstanding loans. Like what happened with Detroit in the US, if any local government in China were to go bankrupt, it would have to sell luxury properties, office buildings, official vehicles, trim the payroll by laying off employees, and impose austerity till the next government is elected.

The recession of 2007 gave China a window of opportunity in expanding its global footprint, but the country’s communist government may have erred in its calculations by using borrowed money to invest heavily in infrastructure projects with low returns.

Louis Lau, director of Brandes Investment Partners' investments group told CNBC that any trouble on the Chinese front may roil the markets, but will not necessarily lead to another recession since its banks’ loan books are dominated by domestic entities.

China has acted swiftly to curtail the flow of unregulated capital. The financial stability and development committee was set up in November 2017 with the mandate of enforcing stricter banking norms and taking apart the country’s financial underbelly.

The regulator’s first directive to banks was to stop offering guaranteed investments. These financial products require the lender to bail out borrowers who go belly up. The four biggest Chinese banks, which account for 70 percent of the banking system by value, also have a large guaranteed investments.

Even if a full-blown trade war can be averted, China’s economy may not expand at the predicted pace owing to a debt overhang. The IMF tempered its growth outlook for China prior to the announcement of American tariffs. Historical data shows that countries with high debt burdens usually witness economic growth tapering off after a point. China’s leveraged economy has bucked this trend for the better part of a decade, but a trade war could lead to a normalization of this trend.

As it stands, American tariffs will not leave too big a dent on the Chinese economy. The US slapped tariffs worth $34 billion of Chinese goods, and the Chinese reciprocated with similar tariffs, matching the US, dollar for dollar. This represents only a fraction of the half-a-trillion worth of Chinese imports to the US. The impact of $34 billion-worth of tariffs will be felt more by the US, whose exports to China amounted to $130 billion.

However, in the event of the US completely cutting off trade with China, the impact will be more severe. In addition to the blowback from the trade war, mounting bad loans could also hold back growth. Chinese companies have to repay 2.7 trillion yuan bonds which will be due by the second half of the year.