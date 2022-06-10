Tourist couple drive Fortuner on Ladakh sand dunes, fined Rs 50,000

A couple from Jaipur drove on sand dunes in picturesque Ladakh prompting the authorities to fine the tourists.

The Leh Police posted two photographs on Facebook of a Toyota Fortuner SUV. The car was being driven on sand dunes in Hunder in Nubra Valley, a popular destination for tourists in Ladakh.

"One tourist vehicle was found violating the SDM [sub-divisional magistrate] Nubra's direction not to drive cars over sand dunes in Hunder. The couple from Jaipur were booked as per law and a bond of ₹ 50,000 was taken by them," Leh Police said in the Facebook post.

"District police Leh requests tourists not to drive on sand dunes as you damage the natural landscape and violate the prohibitory orders," they added.

The car had a Delhi license plate however the couple was from Rajasthan. The couple has been charged and fined Rs 50,000, police said.

Social media users slammed the couple for destroying the scenic beauty. One user asked the cops to “seize the car” in a comment.

Another user praised the police. “Very proud of our District Police Leh, Rules must be stringent so tourists won't violate any traffic rules. Please keep the mountains/ landscape clean and wish to see more of such strict traffic rules!”

This is not the first time tourists have created a nuisance at a scenic place.

A video of three tourists driving their SUV in the Pangong Lake in April and yelling from the sunroof went viral on social media and was slammed by users.

The video also showed chairs and a table with bottles of alcohol and snacks on the waters of the lake.