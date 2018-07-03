Tourism Ministry to lend support to Rs 300 crore project at Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple

Thiruvananthapuram | The last year’s table topper dropped to the third position in ASICS 2017. The city registered a massive drop in capex per capita in the assessment year for the fifth instalment of the survey.

The Union Minister of State Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam has said that his ministry is ready to bear the complete cost of building an underground museum near the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram to keep its treasure, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The treasure is believed to be worth Rs 1 lakh crore, while the cost of building the museum is estimated to be around rs 300-crore.

The central government, in its latest announcement, has expressed its desire to build a high-security underground museum for securing the temple’s treasure.

Kannanthanam, who recently met Travancore royal family member Pooyam Thirunal Gowri Parvathi Bayi and Avittom Thirunal Aditya Varma regarding the proposal said that the temple will have "typical Kerala archetectural style" and that the temple will have a security system "better than that of the Reserve Bank of India."

"I've discussed the proposal with the royal family and we're only in the initial stage of discussion," Kannanthanam told the paper.

He also said that the government doesn’t want to hurt anyone’s sentiments. Hence they are in talks with the royal family to get their consent.

The report also states that Kannanthanam has already had a conversation with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the issue.

"The drawings for the museum is complete and the ministry is ready to bear the entire expense. I'm confident that the museum will become a major attraction in the country. We've only started discussing the proposal and we will talk to all stakeholders. The Kerala Government has offered all help in this regard," Kannanthanam said.