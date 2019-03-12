Top three issues for 2019 Lok Sabha polls will be 'jobs, jobs and jobs', says P Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, in an interview with the Deccan Herald, said the top three issues during the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls are going to be "jobs, jobs and jobs".

"The most important failure (of the Modi government) is jobs. Where are the jobs? Wherever you go, in whichever survey, the number one issue is jobs," Chidambaram said while answering a question on the five years of Modi government's approach towards the economy.

The former minister said if Congress forms the next government, it will "have to take a sectoral approach" towards providing jobs.

"... There can’t be a one-size-fits-all approach. There are about half-a-dozen job-creating sectors in India and for those, we will have a focused sectoral approach that will promote jobs rather than capital-led growth," Chidambaram said, adding that, "Pulwama is not going to promise jobs to the youth".

Chidambaram was referring to the terrorist attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, and the Indian Air Force's (IAF) subsequent strikes on terror bases in Balakot, Pakistan as a response to the attack.

"The Indian Air Force does not belong to BJP. It belongs to the country. Therefore, five years of failure on jobs, investment, economic growth, the farm sector, all that is going to be kept aside? I don’t think that is the way people will look at it," Chidambaram told the newspaper.