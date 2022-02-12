Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

NFT Buzz

10 lifetime Coachella NFT festival passes sold for nearly $1.5 million





At least two of the lifetime pass packages for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival sold for more than $250,000. Collectively, the 10 packages sold for nearly $1.5 million. On February 1, the long-running music event - which takes place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio - announced its foray into the NFT market via its social media pages. Read here.