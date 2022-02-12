English
    Last Updated : February 12, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • International Buzz

      SEC Working With CFTC on Crypto Regulation


      The chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gary Gensler, says the securities regulator is working with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on crypto regulation. In addition, he said the SEC is “trying to work with various crypto platforms, exchanges, lending platforms” to ensure investor protection. Read more here.

    • NFT Buzz

      10 lifetime Coachella NFT festival passes sold for nearly $1.5 million


      At least two of the lifetime pass packages for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival sold for more than $250,000. Collectively, the 10 packages sold for nearly $1.5 million. On February 1, the long-running music event - which takes place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio - announced its foray into the NFT market via its social media pages. Read here.

    • Crypto Central

      Bitcoin price in the ‘profit-taking’ zone


      According to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView, the price of Bitcoin was hovering near the $43,000 support level in trade on February 11 after gaining 20 percent from the $37,000 level in the previous week. Analysts say it is in the ‘profit-taking’ zone. Read more here.

