English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Toolkit case: Court grants one week to Delhi Police to file reply to Nikita Jacob

The court is scheduled to hear the anticipatory bail plea of another co-accused, Shantanu Muluk, on March 9.

PTI
March 02, 2021 / 11:35 AM IST
Nikita Jacob

Nikita Jacob

A court on Tuesday granted a week's time to the Delhi Police to file reply to the anticipatory bail plea of Nikita Jacob, a co-accused along with Disha Ravi in connection with allegedly being involved in sharing a "toolkit" on social media related to the farmers' protest.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana allowed the police plea to grant it time till March 9 after the public prosecutor said the agency needed time to file a detailed reply to Jacob's plea.

The court is scheduled to hear the anticipatory bail plea of another co-accused, Shantanu Muluk, on March 9.

During the brief hearing held through video conferencing, senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for Jacob, said she wanted to argue on her plea as a stand alone case and not with Muluk's.

The court said she could argue on March 9.

Close

Related stories

The court also directed the Delhi Police to hand over a copy of its reply to Jacob's bail plea to her counsel.

Jacob had got transit anticipatory bail from Bombay High Court on February 17 for three weeks, so that the accused could approach the court concerned in Delhi, where the case is lodged.

The court on February 25 granted protection from arrest to Muluk till March 9.

Muluk was granted transit anticipatory bail from the Aurangabad bench on February 16 for 10 days. He approached Delhi court on February 23.

Muluk, Ravi and Jacob were booked for alleged sedition and other charges.

Ravi was arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru and brought to Delhi. She was granted bail by the Delhi court on February 23.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Delhi Police #India #Nikita Jacob #toolkit #Toolkit case
first published: Mar 2, 2021 11:25 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.