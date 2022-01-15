MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Videos: Huge volcanic eruption triggers Tsunami in Tonga, alarm sounded across South Pacific

Tonga volcanic eruption: Residents said it felt like bombs were exploding nearby. The eruption was so intense it was heard as "loud thunder sounds" in Fiji, which is more than 800 kilometres away from Tonga.

AFP
January 15, 2022 / 05:25 PM IST
Tonga volcano: The initial eruption lasted at least eight minutes and sent plumes of gas, ash and smoke several kilometres into the air. (Credit: NWS Honolulu Twitter)

Tonga volcano: The initial eruption lasted at least eight minutes and sent plumes of gas, ash and smoke several kilometres into the air. (Credit: NWS Honolulu Twitter)


Frightened Tongans fled to higher ground Saturday after a massive volcanic eruption -- heard in neighbouring countries -- triggered tsunami warnings across the South Pacific.

"A 1.2 metre tsunami wave has been observed at Nuku'alofa," Australia's Bureau of Meteorology tweeted.

The latest eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano came just a few hours after a separate Friday tsunami warning was lifted due to the eruption.

Mere Taufa said she was in her house getting ready for dinner when the volcano erupted.

Close

Related stories

"It was massive, the ground shook, our house was shaking. It came in waves. My younger brother thought bombs were exploding nearby," Taufa told the Stuff news website.

She said water filled their home minutes later and she saw the wall of a neighbouring house collapse.

"We just knew straight away it was a tsunami. Just water gushing into our home.

"You could just hear screams everywhere, people screaming for safety, for everyone to get to higher ground."

Tonga's King Tupou VI was reported to have been evacuated from the Royal Palace in Nuku'alofa and taken by a police convoy to a villa well away from the coastline.

The initial eruption lasted at least eight minutes and sent plumes of gas, ash and smoke several kilometres into the air.

Residents in coastal areas were urged to head for higher ground.

The eruption was so intense it was heard as "loud thunder sounds" in Fiji more than 800 kilometres (500 miles) away, officials in Suva said.

Fijian officials warned residents to cover water collection tanks in case of acidic rain fall.

Victorina Kioa of the Tonga Public Service Commission said Friday that people should "keep away from areas of warning which are low-lying coastal areas, reefs and beaches".

The head of Tonga Geological Services Taaniela Kula urged people to stay indoors, wear a mask if they were outside and cover rainwater reservoirs and rainwater harvesting systems.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued a "tsunami advisory" for American Samoa, saying there was a threat of "sea level fluctuations and strong ocean currents that could be a hazard along beaches".

Similar warnings were issued by authorities in New Zealand, Fiji, Vanuatu and Australia -- where authorities said a swathe of coastline including Sydney could be hit by tsunami waves.

People in surrounding New South Wales state were "advised to get out of the water and move away from the immediate water's edge".

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano sits on an uninhabited island about 65 kilometres (40 miles) north of the Tongan capital Nuku'alofa.
AFP
Tags: #Pacific #Tonga #tsunami #volcano
first published: Jan 15, 2022 05:25 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.