 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

To the moon and back: NASA's Artemis-I launches on third attempt

Moneycontrol News
Nov 16, 2022 / 01:32 PM IST

The crewless three-week voyage will take make Orion capsule around the moon and back. If the mission succeeds, a crewed Artemis II flight around the moon and back is expected in 2024

It was the third time lucky for NASA’s Artemis 1 moon mission after its 32-story Space Launch System (SLS) rocket blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 12.17 pm India time.

The crewless three-week voyage inaugurates the US space agency's Artemis exploration programme 50 years after the Apollo moon mission. Its Orion capsule will make the journey around moon and back.

Liftoff came on the third attempt at launching the long-delayed, multibillion-dollar rocket, after 10 weeks beset by numerous technical mishaps, back-to-back hurricanes and two excursions trundling the spacecraft out of its hangar to the launch pad, news agency Reuters reported.

The Artemis I countdown climaxed with the rocket's four main R-25 engines and its twin solid-rocket boosters roaring to life, producing 8.8 million pounds of thrust that sent the spacecraft streaking skyward and lighting up the night sky over Florida's central Atlantic space coast, the report said.

The launch was earlier scheduled for  November 14 but it had to be postponed because of tropical storm Nicole.

Dubbed Artemis I, the mission marks the first flight of the SLS rocket and the Orion capsule together built by Boeing and Lockheed Martin Corp, respectively, under contract with NASA, Reuters said.