To tackle problem of overflowing cattle shelters, UP govt to put up cows for adoption: Report

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to put up one lakh cows, currently in shelters across the state, for public adoption, the Economic Times has reported.

Under the scheme, called the 'Chief Minister Destitute Cow Participation Scheme', the UP government will transfer Rs 900 every month to the account of those who are willing to take a cow home. The report states that the government's decision comes after it was found that the existing cow shelters in the state are overcrowded.

The state government had ordered the setting up of cow shelters on war footing earlier this year, after farmers in the state had protested over stray cattle destroying their fields.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has banned illegal slaughter of cattle in the state, and the report states that the government has been paying Rs 900 per month to cow shelters for the care of each cattle.

The report states that with the cow shelters overflowing, reports have also emerged of cows dying due to neglect. The scheme has been launched as a response to this.

The report states that in the first phase, over one lakh cattle will be handed over to those farmers or common people willing to adopt them, on the condition that the person does not let loose, sell or abandon the animal. Each animal will be reportedly ear-marked for identification.

According to the report, District Magistrates will identify such "willing adopters".