Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 10:05 PM IST

To prevent spread of vector-borne diseases, Haryana to conduct door-to-door fever survey

In order to prevent spread of vector and water-borne diseases in Haryana, regular door-to-door fever survey would be carried out, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said here today.

While "radical treatment" would be provided in malaria cases within 24 hours of detection of the case, wards in the hospitals be kept reserved for dengue patients, and these diseases tend to spread more in stagnant water after rains.

The minister said that Principal Secretary of the Health Department Dr Rajashekhar Vundru has been asked to issue advisory to the other departments -- Panchayats, Public Health and Engineering, Fisheries, Education, Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran, Transport and Urban Local Bodies -- and all the deputy commissioners in this regard.

A dedicated and meaningful action oriented plan has been prepared for the prevention and control of malaria, dengue, Chikungunya and other vector and water-borne diseases, Vij was quoted as saying in an official release.

All senior medical officers and medical officers of Community Health Centres and Primary Health Centres have been directed to hold meetings with the sarpanches of their areas to ensure non-stagnation of water, channelization of choked drains and cleanliness, he said, adding all the departments would ensure that there is no mosquito breeding in their office premises.
