To curb air pollution, DDMA directs Delhi metro, DTC buses to run at full capacity

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has allowed standing passengers in metro trains and buses to augment the carrying capacity of the public transport systems to let more people use them instead of private vehicles in view of the prevailing air pollution.

In an order dated November 19, the DDMA said 30 standing passengers will be allowed in each Metro train coach. In Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Cluster buses, the maximum number of passengers allowed to travel in a standing position will be 50 percent of the seating capacity.

So far, DDMA had only allowed metro trains and buses in to run with hundred percent seating capacity and had not allowed standing passengers to reduce crowding and prevent COVID-19 spread.

To combat air pollution, the Delhi government has already issued 10 directions, including a ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items in the city and closure of schools and colleges till further orders.

The national capital’s air quality was in the 'very poor' category on Saturday but is predicted to improve significantly from Sunday owing to relatively strong winds.

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) at 9 am on Saturday was 377. It was slightly better on Friday when the AQI was 370, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 14.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The AQI in neighbouring Ghaziabad (342), Gurgaon (340) and Noida (363) was also in the 'very poor' category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

According to the authorities concerned, the air quality is likely to improve "significantly" from Sunday owing to relatively strong winds.