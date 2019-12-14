App
Last Updated : Dec 14, 2019 06:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

TN to receive normal amount of rainfall in 2019: Met office

PTI @moneycontrolcom

After a brief lull, heavy rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, leading the Met Department to say that the state would receive its normal quota in the North East Monsoon this year.

Since October 1 till date, the state received 43 cm of rainfall, which was short by just 1 cm, Area Cyclone Warning Centre Director N Puviarasan said.

"Tamil Nadu normally receives 44 cms of rainfall (in the North East Monsoon season). This will be achieved in a day or two. So normal quantity of rainfall received during the North East Monsoon season will be met this year", he told reporters.

"The heavy rainfall spell was due to the presence of a prevailing upper air circulation", he said. This led to Cuddalore and Thiruthuraipoondi in Nagapattinam district recording the highest rainfall of 8 cms in the last 24 hours ending at 0830 hrs Saturday.

Puviarasan said three cities in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry xperience rainfall defiency during the North East Monsoon period These were Vellore (26), Perambalur (24), and Chennai (13), while Puducherry had a rainfall deficiency of 28 percent.

On the forecast for Tamil Nadu, he said heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur over Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Ramanathapuram, Tuticorin districts in the next 24-48 hours due to the presence of the upper air circulation.

Chennai and its neighbourhood are expected to be cloudy with light or moderate showers in one or two places in the next 24-48 hours, he said.

First Published on Dec 14, 2019 06:15 pm

