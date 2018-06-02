TMC indulging in 'targeted killings' of BJP workers: Smriti Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani today attacked the Trinamool Congress and accused the ruling party in West Bengal of indulging in the "targeted killings" of BJP workers.

She said that since the TMC was part of a consolidated opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was a "consolidated opposition" that was indulging in targeted killings of BJP workers.

"I want to point out to those who are silent on the issue that not only is democracy being throttled but they are indulging in targeted killings of BJP workers," Irani told reporters here.

"The ruling party in West Bengal is part of a consolidated opposition which is fighting against Narendra Modi. So the consolidated opposition is indulging in targeted killings of BJP workers," the minister said.

"This is not an issue of concern only for BJP workers but the entire nation. The West Bengal government has failed to maintain law and order and is not able to deliver justice to the families of the victims," she said.

The BJP has alleged that its worker, Trilochon Mahato (20), who was found hanging from a tree at Balrampur in Purulia district of West Bengal on May 30, was killed by the ruling TMC.

However, the TMC has denied the allegation, terming it as "baseless". One more person was found hanging in the same district today.

Irani, who was here to list the achievements during four years of the Modi government, however, parried questions on the issue of hike in fuel prices.

To a question on whether the government proposed to reduce taxes on fuel so as to bring down its prices and curb inflation, Irani said, "I am not the petroleum minister nor the finance minster, so I cannot reply to this question."

She said, "Under the UPA government, petrol prices rose by Rs 4 per year. Under the NDA rule, we have been able to control that rise to around Rs 1 per year."

Irani said that the petroleum minister was of the opinion that fuel should be brought within the ambit of the GST so that its prices can be reduced.

She claimed that opposition parties uniting to fight the BJP, in itself, was the "biggest indication" of the popularity and political prowess of the prime minister.

"The coming together of the opposition is the biggest indication of the popularity and political prowess of the prime minister. The opposition is incapable of winning the hearts of the people by their own policies, programmes or leadership," the minister claimed.

Asked about parties such as the TDP and the Shiv Sena "deserting" the BJP, Irani said, "Party president Amit Shah has indicated that we are ready to fight the polls with the Shiv Sena."

She said that Gujarat, like all other states, was a beneficiary of the central government schemes such as Mudra and Jan Dhan Yojana.

Irani, who is Union textiles minister, claimed that her ministry had worked pro-actively to set the textile sector on the path of growth.