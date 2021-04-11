Tika Utsav: 27.69 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Day 1

Representational image

On the first day of the ‘Tika Utsav’ (special inoculation drive) launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 11, 27.69 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 8 pm, taking India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage to over 10.4 crore doses.

Of the more than 27 lakh vaccine doses administered on day one of Tika Utsav, over nine crore were first doses. With this, the number of vaccine beneficiaries aged above 60 years, who have got their first dose of coronavirus vaccine, crossed the four crore-mark.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Tika Utsav on April 11, saying it is the second big war on COVID-19. “We’re going to begin the ‘Tika Utsav’ today (Sunday). I urge my countrymen to abide by 4 things — assist those who need help getting inoculated, help people in COVID treatment, wear masks and motivate others, and if someone tests positive, create micro containment zone in the area,” he added.

Notably, India also began workplace vaccination from April 11.

Meanwhile, India added 1,52,879 fresh coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, setting yet another one-day record as the country’s tally crossed 1.33 crore cases. India’s COVID-19 death toll reached 1.69 lakh on April 11 with 839 more deaths being added in the last 24 hours.

