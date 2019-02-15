Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 02:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tier-II cities lead 13% visa application growth in 2018: Report

According to a report released by CAPA – centre for aviation, number of Indians flying abroad for leisure purpose will increase to 1.4 crore by 2025

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Tier-II cities such as Jalandhar and Chandigarh led to a 13 percent year-on-year growth in visa applications, with as many as 52.8 visas being approved in India in 2018.

According to a report by Times of India, tier-II cities recorded “steep” rise in visa applications while metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai registered consistent applications.

“With the year-on-year increase in visa applications from India, it is evident that foreign travel is no longer the domain of a privileged few. A large part of this growth comes from smaller cities - more Indians from these cities are travelling abroad than before, and are keen to explore even off-beat destinations,” Vinay Malhotra, VFS Global's regional group COO for Middle East, South Asia and China told the paper.

Number of Indians travelling abroad was 44.2 lakh in 2000, which increased to 2.2 crore in 2016. The number was 2.4 crore in 2017 as per government data.

According to a report released by CAPA – centre for aviation, number of Indians flying abroad for leisure purpose will increase to 1.4 crore by 2025.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 02:16 pm

tags #Curent Affairs #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.