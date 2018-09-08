App
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2018 10:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tickets to be given on basis of survey in Rajasthan: Vasundhara Raje

"The one who is in a strong position will only get the ticket," Raje said at a meeting in Sadulshahar in Sriganganagar district as part of her 'Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra'.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday made it clear that a survey would be a crucial factor in distributing tickets to the BJP candidates for ensuing Assembly elections in the state. Saying that those found in a strong position in the survey would get tickets, she also asked the party workers to support the candidate who gets the ticket.

She said that tickets would be decided as per the survey report.

Raje also said there should be no differences and all the members would have to support the party's candidates in elections.

She asked the party workers present there to assure her that the one who will get the ticket will be supported by all of them.

Ahead of the Assembly elections which are due later this year, the chief minister is taking out the 'Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra' across the state.

She has already covered Udaipur and Jodhpur division and now she is in Bikaner division.
First Published on Sep 8, 2018 09:58 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

