Throwback to the only time Bill Gates and Steve Jobs sat for an interview together

Tech leaders Bill Gates and Steve Jobs came together at a digital conference in 2007. (Image credit: @waltmossberg/Twitter)

In 2007, Bill Gates and Steve Jobs, two of the world’s greatest technology leaders, came together for a truly memorable moment -- their only joint onstage interview.

One of the interviewers, journalist Walt Mossberg, recently took to Twitter to mark 15 years of occasion.

“This week marks the 15th anniversary of the only joint onstage interview by computer pioneers and rivals Steve Jobs and Bill Gates,” he tweeted on May 31. "It was done at the AllThingsD Conference by me and Kara Swisher.”

Mossberg described the interview as the highlight of his and his colleague’s career.

Jobs ended the interview with a line from Beatles song Two of Us, Mossberg tweeted. “You and I have memories longer than the road that stretches out ahead.”

In the interview, Jobs had praised Gates for the pathbreaking foundation of Microsoft. Meanwhile, Gates described the team that Jobs built at Apple as "ahead of its time".

Bill Gates, while responding to Mossberg's throwback tweet, said he had always enjoyed the AllThingsDigital conference. "I can’t believe this was 15 years ago," he added.

Gates has in interviews spoken about his admiration for Jobs -- the visionary co-founder of Apple who died of pancreatic cancer in 2011.

He had told the Armchair Expert Podcast in 2020 that he envied Jobs' ability to "cast spells" on people.

“He was such a wizard at over-motivating people -- I was a minor wizard so I couldn’t fall under his spells -- but I could see him casting the spells, and then I would look at people and see them mesmerized,” the Microsoft boss said. “I was so jealous.”

Gates described Jobs as a genius whose stint at Apple was "truly phenomenal".

“And, there’s no chance in hell it (Apple's turnaround) happens without him," he added. "I mean, Apple was on its way to die (before Jobs returned). No one else can do what he did there. I couldn’t have done that (and) I don’t know anyone who could have.”