Mar 31, 2018 07:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Three-phased panchayat polls in West Bengal in May

PTI
The West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) today announced three-phased panchayat polls in the state in May this year.

Panchayat polls will be held in three phases on May 1, 3 and 5, State Election Commissioner A K Singh told reporters.

The counting of polls will take place on May 8.

The SEC earlier this week had met representatives of political parties and discussed preparations for the panchayat polls.

tags #Current Affairs #Politics

