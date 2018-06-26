Three men die in Bihar after consuming 'spirit' meant for medical purposes

Three men from Bihar died after they allegedly drank spirit meant for medical purposes. Several bottles were discovered from one of the deceased’s apartment.

The deceased — identified as Sunil Kumar, Manoj Paswan and Sonu Kumar — died on Monday after they consumed the spirit. Aditya Kumar, superintendent of Begusarai police, said, “We have recovered about a dozen bottles of spirit. Sunil’s body was taken for post-mortem and his viscera is being sent for forensic tests. Bodies of the other two could not be taken for examination as their family members claimed they had already been cremated.”

He added, “The recovery of the bottles of spirit from the house of Manoj, who hails from Durgapur in West Bengal and lived in Begusarai with his octogenarian maternal grandmother, besides statements given by his neighbours, have helped us arrive to the conclusion that they were addicted to alcohol and out of craving, ended up consuming the spirit meant for other uses.”

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Sunil Kumar died on Sunday night, while Manoj and Sonu passed away on Monday morning.