App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Three men die in Bihar after consuming 'spirit' meant for medical purposes

As per reports, families of the deceased have denied that the trio used to consume alcohol

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Three men from Bihar died after they allegedly drank spirit meant for medical purposes. Several bottles were discovered from one of the deceased’s apartment.

The deceased — identified as Sunil Kumar, Manoj Paswan and Sonu Kumar — died on Monday after they consumed the spirit. Aditya Kumar, superintendent of Begusarai police, said, “We have recovered about a dozen bottles of spirit. Sunil’s body was taken for post-mortem and his viscera is being sent for forensic tests. Bodies of the other two could not be taken for examination as their family members claimed they had already been cremated.”

He added, “The recovery of the bottles of spirit from the house of Manoj, who hails from Durgapur in West Bengal and lived in Begusarai with his octogenarian maternal grandmother, besides statements given by his neighbours, have helped us arrive to the conclusion that they were addicted to alcohol and out of craving, ended up consuming the spirit meant for other uses.”

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Sunil Kumar died on Sunday night, while Manoj and Sonu passed away on Monday morning.

related news

As per a report by The Indian Express, families of the deceased have denied that the trio used to consume alcohol. It was later revealed that Sunil suffered from kidney problems and also suffered a bout of diarrhea and vomiting before collapsing.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 09:28 am

tags #alcohol #Bihar #Current Affairs #India #Trending News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.