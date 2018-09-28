Three arrested for smuggling charas in Uttar Pradesh

Three members of an inter-state gang were arrested for allegedly smuggling charas near Ajhai, police said.

On the basis of an input, two kg of charas, stated to be worth over 40 lakh, and a motorcycle used for smuggling the charas, was recovered from them on Thursday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Babloo Kumar said.

He said Avanish Udpadhyay, Mukesh Kashyap and Boby have confessed that they supplied charas to students of universities and colleges at higher rates. The trio have been sent to jail, he said.