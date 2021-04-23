Thousands of Keralites donate to CM's Relief Fund to enable free vaccination for all in the state

Representational image

Keralites have donated lakhs of rupees to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) to help the Kerala government procure maximum coronavirus vaccines for its citizens.

The citizens of Kerala launched an initiative to fill up the state’s coffers after the Centre announced that all states can now directly buy COVID-19 vaccines from the manufacturers.

Thousands of Keralites have since then contributed to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help the government make vaccines free for all in the state, reported India Today.

The unique campaign was started last week after some social media users started voluntarily contributing to the CMDRF.

Ravanan Kannur, a social media user hailing from Kerala said: “The Kuwait government will provide me vaccine free of cost. For my family, I will contribute to the CMDRF. A vaccine is not a trade commodity. So, this is for sure, I will not only get free vaccine but will give a contribution suffice to vaccinate at least 10 people.”

Inspired by him, thousands of Keralites settled in India and abroad have since donated to the CM’s Relief Fund to enable free vaccination. Among them was a police officer, who posted a copy of the certificate of his donation on social media and wrote: “Health Care is the democratic right of every citizen. Since the state government has stepped in at a time when the people needed them the most, I am giving the share of two vaccine shots, which I've already taken to the CMDRF.”

Thanks to the donations that flowed in, the CMDRF collected Rs 50 lakh on April 22 alone.

Overwhelmed by the initiative, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said: “This is the specialty of Kerala. We have seen the strength of our unity even in the past. We can see that at a time like this, many people have come forward to help the government.”