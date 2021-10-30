MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Traders Carnival 15th Edition - 3 days 12 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Thousands of fish die as river suddenly turns black in Arunachal Pradesh

The water of the river turned black due to high content of total dissolved substances (TDS), a district fisheries official said.

PTI
October 30, 2021 / 03:26 PM IST
Representative image (Image: Shutterstock)

Representative image (Image: Shutterstock)

Thousands of fish were found floating dead in Kameng river in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Kameng district after the water of the river suddenly turned black, triggering panic, officials said on Saturday.

The water of the river turned black due to high content of total dissolved substances (TDS), a district fisheries official said.

Thousands of fish were found dead in the river on Friday at Seppa, the district headquarters, District Fisheries Development Officer (DFDO) Hali Tajo said.

According to preliminary findings, the cause of the deaths is large presence of TDS, which creates low visibility and breathing issues for aquatic species, in the water, he added.

"As the river water contains high TDS, the fish were unable to inhale oxygen,” Tajo said.

Close

Related stories

The TDS in the river was 6,800 mg per liter, much higher than the normal range of 300-1,200 mg per liter, he said, quoting a report.

Tajo appealed to the people not to consume the fish as it may cause serious health issues.

The East Kameng district administration issued an advisory, asking people to avoid venturing near the Kameng river to catch fish, and not to consume and sell the dead fish till further order.

Residents of Seppa blamed China for the rise in the TDS in the river, alleging that the colour of the water turned black due to construction activities by the neighbouring country.

Seppa East MLA Tapuk Taku appealed to the state government to immediately constitute a committee of experts to ascertain the cause behind the abrupt change in the colour of the Kameng river’s water and the death of a large quantity of fish.

Expressing concern, Taku said this incident never happened in the Kameng river.

"If it continues for more than a few days, the aquatic life from the river will be totally eliminated,” he said, adding that the sudden change in the colour of the water might be due to a huge landslide in the upper belt of the district.

"There may be other reasons as well. The state government should immediately constitute a fact-finding committee to study the situation at the earliest,” he said.

The Siang river at Pasighat in East Siang district turned black in November 2017.

The then Congress MP from Arunachal East Ninong Ering wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention, claiming that it was the result of the construction of a 10,000-km-long tunnel in China, which diverted water from Siang to Xinjiang province in the Taklamakan desert.

China had denied the allegation. China had denied the allegation.
PTI
Tags: #Arunachal Pradesh #Current Affairs #India
first published: Oct 30, 2021 03:26 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.