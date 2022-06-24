This platform allows users to earn bitcoin while listening to podcasts

Podcast streaming app Fountain on June 23 announced a new feature that allows listeners to earn bitcoin while they listen to their favorite podcasts.

“The time and attention we give to tech platforms is incredibly valuable. Every minute that you spend consuming content, creating content, or viewing ads, increases the value of the platform you’re using,” Fountain said in a blog post.

“Most free apps we use every day don’t recognise or reward this - but Fountain is different. It’s the only podcast app that rewards both listeners and podcasters for the value that they bring to the platform,” it said.

The earnings counter ticks up on the player for every minute you listen. You can keep your earnings or use them to support your favourite podcasts.

New users start earning at the basic rate. The more you contribute to Fountain by creating clips, liking clips and comments, or supporting podcasts, the more you will earn.

Fountain Promotions also allows users to get paid for listening to ads. "Fountain Promotions are un-skippable and a portion of the advertising budget gets paid back to the user for every second they spend listening," the company says.

In Fountain, you can now pay other users by liking their clips or comments. "Listeners now have a financial incentive to share content they find valuable and express their thoughts on what they're listening to," it says.