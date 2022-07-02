This is what Bill Gates’ 48-year-old resume looks like

Today, one could write volumes on Bill Gates' achievements but there was a time when his skills and experience fit into a single-page resume.

Of course, that CV is nearly five-decades old. It was made when the Microsoft co-founder was a first year-student at Harvard University.

Bill Gates shared the document on LinkedIn on June 30. "Whether you’re a recent grad or a college dropout, I’m sure your resume looks a lot better than mine did 48 years ago," he wrote along with the post.

If Gates meant his resume's appearance could use a little work, he is probably correct. But the document was promising in terms of content.

On the CV, he identified himself as William H. Gates -- his birth name.

At the time he wrote the resume, Gates had experience with a host of computer languages.

He had also designed a system for traffic engineers along with his childhood friend Paul Allen and another to help schools make schedules.

Gates and Allen would go on to set up Microsoft in 1975

The billionaire philanthropist's LinkedIn post inspired others to look back on their lives.

"Thank you for sharing Bill Gates," said a user named Noemi Barrazueta. "Great one page resume. We should all keep copies of our past resumes to go back and have a look. Sometimes, we forget how much we have accomplished in our lives."

"Everyone starts somewhere," the account of LinkedIn commented.

Another user praised how Gates, at age of 17-18, could handle projects that even adults would struggle with.

"It (the resume) shows a hyper driven person that is hell bent on getting results," they added. "Which is what you did and continue to do at a high level. "