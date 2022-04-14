This is the first-known meteor from another solar system to hit the Earth

The meteor's origin had been identified by Harvard University physicists Amir Siraj and Abraham Loeb. (Representational image)

A meteor from outside our solar system hit the Earth in 2014, the United States military has said, confirming the findings of scientists.

The interstellar meteor, known as CNEOS 2014-01-08, had been detected along the coast of Papua New Guinea in January 2014, CNN reported.

Harvard University physicists Amir Siraj and Abraham Loeb had identified the meteor as "originating from an unbound hyperbolic orbit with 99.999% percent confidence", the US Space Command said in a document.



6/ “I had the pleasure of signing a memo with @ussfspoc’s Chief Scientist, Dr. Mozer, to confirm that a previously-detected interstellar object was indeed an interstellar object, a confirmation that assisted the broader astronomical community.” pic.twitter.com/PGlIOnCSrW

— U.S. Space Command (@US_SpaceCom) April 7, 2022

After that, Dr Joel Mozer, the chief scientist of space operations command, reviewed data related to the findings that was available with the US Department of Defense.

"Dr Mozer confirmed the velocity estimate reported to NASA is sufficiently accurate to indicate on interstellar trajectory," the command added.

CNEOS 2014-01-08 is the first-known extra-solar meteor to have hit the Earth.

But so far, Siraj and Loeb have not been able to have their discoveries published in a journal. This is because they relied on the database of NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies, which does not disclose how correct readings are, CNN reported.

Their paper, titled "Discovery of a Meteor of Interstellar Origin", is only available on ArXiv, a preprint server.

"We conclude with 99.999% confidence that the 2014-01-08 meteor was interstellar," Siraj and Loeb said in the paper.

The US government's confirmation of their findings has been an "incredible moment", Siraj told CNN.

"I thought that we would never learn the true nature of this meteor, that it was just blocked somewhere in the government after our many tries, and so actually seeing that letter from the Department of Defense with my eyes was a really incredible moment," he said.





