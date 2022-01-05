MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Third Covid wave has hit Delhi, 10,000 cases expected to be recorded today: Satyendar Jain

The minister also said that only 300-400 samples are being sent for genome sequencing now as sequencing of all samples is not possible.

PTI
January 05, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST

The third wave of COVID-19 pandemic has hit Delhi and the city is expected to record 10,000 new cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 10 per cent, city Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.



Testing for COVID-19 has been increased and around 90,000 tests have been conducted on Tuesday, he said.

The city government has activated a COVID war room which will maintain district and hospital-wise data about bed occupancy, patients, oxygen etc, Jain added.

The Delhi government on Tuesday announced a weekend curfew and work from home for its offices as the city recorded 5,481 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest number since May 16, with a positivity rate of 8.37 percent and three fatalities.

During the weekend curfew that will come into force at 10 pm on Friday and will be in place till 5 am on Monday to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by Omicron, all essential services will be allowed in the national capital.

Along with weekend curfew, night curfew will also continue to be in place during weekdays.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #Health #India #Satyendar Jain
first published: Jan 5, 2022 12:16 pm

