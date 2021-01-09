MARKET NEWS

Things one can do or buy for the price of a litre of petrol in Delhi

One can rent an e-bike, shop a few grocery items/veggies or can even grab a can of beer at the price of a litre of petrol.

January 09, 2021 / 04:28 PM IST

Fuel prices surged once again on January 7, with the petrol price reaching its all-time high of Rs 84.20 per litre in Delhi while Diesel cost climbed to Rs 74.38 per litre. Petrol in Mumbai hit Rs 90.83 per litre and Diesel scaled its record high of Rs 81.07 per litre.

Here is a look at what is cheaper or one can buy at the price of a litre petrol in Delhi.

delhi-metro

grocery

bycle

veggies

beer

DTC-bus-ride

milk

e-bike

Note: Calculations are estimates and prices are subject to change over time.
TAGS: #fuel #India #petrol #price hike #trends
first published: Jan 9, 2021 04:28 pm

