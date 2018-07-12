App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 09:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Theresa May says Brexit proposal 'delivering' on British vote

"What we are doing is delivering on the vote of the British people... that's what our proposal does," May told reporters at a NATO summit in Brussels when asked about Trump's remarks.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

British Prime Minister Theresa May insisted today that her proposals for Brexit responded to the vote of the British people after US President Donald Trump appeared to question her approach.

"What we are doing is delivering on the vote of the British people... that's what our proposal does," May told reporters at a NATO summit in Brussels when asked about Trump's remarks.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 09:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #World News

