There's a heat wave alert in 5 states and power cuts are not making it easier

India is scorching under its "hottest summer ever" with several parts of the country reporting temperatures hovering between 40 and 45 degrees. A heatwave warning has been issued for at least five states for the next five days leaving people reeling under intense heat.

Rise by about 2 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of Northwest India during next three days and fall by about 2 degrees Celsius thereafter for the next two days, the India Meteorogical department predicted.

"Temperatures are rising rapidly in the country, and rising much earlier than usual," Prime Minister Narendra Modi told chief ministers during a meeting on Wednesday.

Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha will face the heat wave head on as the states continue to record temperatures over 45 degrees. This is the longest heat wave in April in the last ten years and a yellow alert has been issued for Delhi.

The heatwave is likely to remain till the first week of May after which rainfall may bring some respite.

Power cuts have been frequent and Maharashtra is facing an acute power shortage. Many thermal power plants in the state have run out of coal in a distressing situation. In Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan industrial activities have been disrupted due to marathon power cuts.

Rural areas of the country are blistering under the blazing sun especially in the particularly arid areas. Power cuts have not made it easy for the people either.

Twitter users pointed out the struggle and the consequences of the heat wave:

Schools and colleges in Odisha have been shut till April 30 while in West Bengal, the government has called for summer vacations to be pushed forward.

Even Jammu is witnessing soaring temperatures of 40 degrees amid frequent power cuts hampering activities.

A dust storm is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on 30th April while Arunachal Pradesh is predicted to get isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on the same day. Heavy rainfall is expected over Assam and Meghalaya between 30th April and 2nd May, the IMD said today.

Summers have always been intense in India with electricity bills shooting up during the April-August period. This year, heat waves set in sooner than expected triggering a crisis that is gruelling for people especially who work under the sun.