The whole country is mourning her loss: Israel ambassador Ron Malka on Kerala woman’s death in rocket strike

The deceased Kerala origin woman (Image: Twitter/ Ron Malka)

Israel’s ambassador to India Ron Malka conveyed his sorrow on the death of Soumya Santosh, the 31-year-old Kerala origin woman who died in a Palestinian rocket strike on May 11.



I just spoke to the family of Ms. Soumya Santosh, the victim of the Hamas terrorist strike. I expressed my sorrow for their unfortunate loss & extended my condolences on behalf of the state of Israel. The whole country is mourning her loss & we are here for them. pic.twitter.com/btmoewYMSS

— Ron Malka

Taking to Twitter to express his grief, Malka wrote on May 12: “I just spoke to the family of Ms Soumya Santosh, the victim of the Hamas terrorist strike. I expressed my sorrow for their unfortunate loss and extended my condolences on behalf of the state of Israel. The whole country is mourning her loss and we are here for them.”

Sharing photographs of Santosh and her family, the Israel envoy wrote: “My heart goes out to her nine-year-old son, Adon, who has lost his mother at such a young age and will have to grow up without her. This evil attack reminds me of little Moses, who also lost his parents during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. May God give them strength and courage.”

The Kerala origin woman hailing from Idduki district was killed in a Palestinian rocket strike on May 11, her family members have alleged. They have claimed that the rocket fell on Soumya Santosh’s residence in the city of Ashkelon.

“My brother heard a huge sound during the video call. Suddenly the phone got disconnected. Then we immediately contacted fellow Malayalees working there. Thus, we came to know about the incident,” the victim’s brother Saji said.

The 31-year-old has been employed as a housemaid in Israel for the past seven years.