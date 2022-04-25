The Ukraine-Russia war clocks 2 grim months. The latest developments in 10 points

Russia is largely controlling Ukraine's Mariupol as the invasion clocks two months.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine clocks two grim months today in which millions of people have been displaced and thousands killed in the violence that sanctions and diplomatic talks have not been able to put an end to.

There have been talks between the two countries which have only put brief pauses on the violence.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a war on its neighbour Ukraine, a former Soviet republic sparring with Moscow for years.

We take a look at the latest developments of the Ukraine-Russia war.

1) The United States has pledged more than $700 million in additional direct and indirect military aid, including $300 million to allow Ukraine to buy weapons. The US has sent some $4 billion in military aid since US President Joe Biden's term began last year.

2) Ukraine has proposed fresh talks and invited Russia near Mariupol, a devastated city largely under Moscow's control. The city is on the “brink of collapse” with just a handful of Ukrainian soldiers defending the port city with depleting weapons.

3) “Two months after Putin launched an unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine, Kyiv still stands. President Zelenskyy and his democratically-elected government remain in power. We will continue to support Ukrainians in their fight to defend their homeland,” Biden tweeted.

4) “Two months of heroic nationwide resistance of Ukraine to the Russian aggression have passed. I’m grateful to @POTUS and the people of Ukraine for leadership in supporting Ukraine. Today the Ukrainian people are united and strong, and Ukraine-US friendship and partnership are stronger than ever!” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to Biden.

5) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is in India where she will press leaders over the country's neutral stance on the war. Russia is a long-standing ally of India and although the country has called for the violence to end in Ukraine, it hasn’t imposed any sanctions on Moscow.

6) More civilians have died in Russian airstrikes and Ukraine’s foreign ministry has updated several gloomy details of the casualties of war. A new mother and her three-month old baby were killed in an air strike after Moscow launched seven missiles in Odessa.

7) Ukraine says dozens of children are trapped inside bomb shelters of Azovstal steelworks in besieged Mariupol amid heavy shelling. Many have been hiding for two months deprived of basic rights, the government said urging their expedited evacuation.

8) Ukrainian ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denysova says Moscow wants to force captured Ukrainian soldiers to donate blood to wounded Russian troops, comparing the alleged practice to Nazi actions during World War II.

9) Ukraine can win the war against Russia if it has the “right equipment and right support”, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said after a trip to Kyiv with US State Secretary Antony Blinken.

10) But the US has categorically stayed away from the war with Biden reiterating several times that US troops will not fight Russia on the ground or the skies over Ukraine. Russia has been test firing powerful nuclear-capable missiles and Putin has renewed his nuclear threat. Russia said on Saturday it plans to deploy its newly tested Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles, dubbed “Satan 2”, capable of mounting nuclear strikes against the US, by autumn.





