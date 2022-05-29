The tragic Texas school shooting in 6 cartoons

On May 24, a teenager opened fire at the Robb Elementary School in Texas’ Uvalde city, killing 19 children and two teachers.

The tragedy added to the long history of gun violence in the US and triggered worldwide outrage over the United States' gun ownership laws.

See how the top news of the week was covered in editorial cartoons.

Ann Telnaes for The Washington Post

Telnaes' cartoon is a sharp criticism of the Republicans, who maintain a pro-life stance while opposing the tightening of lenient gun control laws.

Mike Luckovich for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Luckovich's illustration is also an indictment of the American gun lobby.

Sandeep Adhwaryu, The Times of India

Adhwaryu's cartoon is a comment on how the US criticises violence outside its borders but does little about its own deadly gun culture.





The Cartoon Movement

Poignant sketches from cartoonists of the award-winning collective show children caught in the midst of brutality.

Wisconsin State Journal

The sketch portrays the anxieties of parents who send their children to school everyday, fearing for their lives.

AF Branco

Branco's cartoon shows the state of Texas grieving its lost citizens.



